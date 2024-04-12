Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKLA. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,487,000 after buying an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 81.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after buying an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

