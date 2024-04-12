WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.04% from the stock’s current price.

KLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE KLG traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $21.14. 263,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,436. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

