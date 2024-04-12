William Blair Initiates Coverage on Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pinstripes’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pinstripes in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PNST opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. Pinstripes has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinstripes will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinstripes news, CFO Anthony Querciagrossa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

