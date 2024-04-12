Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.6 %
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
