Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.6 %

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

