Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

