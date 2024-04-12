Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $52.62 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.