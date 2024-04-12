Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $78.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 815,737 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,873,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

