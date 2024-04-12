Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,490,000 after buying an additional 4,186,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
