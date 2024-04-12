Wedbush Increases Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target to $16.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.