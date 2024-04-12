Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

