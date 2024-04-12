Wealth Effects LLC Sells 618 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.25. 73,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,970. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $231.02 and a 12-month high of $300.72.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

