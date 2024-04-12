Wealth Effects LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. 232,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

