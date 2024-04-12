Wealth Effects LLC Invests $230,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,697. The stock has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

