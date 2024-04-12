Wealth Effects LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 784,588 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBRX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,845. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.23. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

