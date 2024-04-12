Wealth Effects LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,285.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.56. The stock had a trading volume of 439,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

