Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 97,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,967 shares of company stock worth $424,587. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

