Wealth Effects LLC Buys 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $265.85. The stock had a trading volume of 307,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

