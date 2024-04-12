Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 24,500 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.32% of SCYNEXIS worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 486,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 123,325 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

SCYX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 27,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

SCYNEXIS Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

