Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Up 2.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 264,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 883,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.