Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

WTS traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $199.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.29 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

