WAM Active Limited (WAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.
WAM Active Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
WAM Active Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Active
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.