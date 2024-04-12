Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.15 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

