Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

