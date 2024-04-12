Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

VKTX stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

