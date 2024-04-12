VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ULVM stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $76.07.

Get VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULVM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 546.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.