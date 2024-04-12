VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 119,030.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

USVM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $218.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

