VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

VSMV stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $384,000.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

