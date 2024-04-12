VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $49.45 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

