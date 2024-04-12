VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIL stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

