Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 18%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.24. 3,706,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,258,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $1.85 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Veritone Stock Down 9.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 120.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veritone by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veritone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Veritone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

