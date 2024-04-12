Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Veralto alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Veralto

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $87.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $528,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,926,000 after buying an additional 4,161,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $347,827,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.