VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Trading Down 15.3 %

Shares of VaporBrands International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

