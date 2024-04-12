Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,267 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $42,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,115.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $97.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.