Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $67,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $235.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $238.89. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

