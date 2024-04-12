Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $240.20. 355,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,223. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.27 and its 200 day moving average is $225.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

