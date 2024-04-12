Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Kensington Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $114,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $288.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.76.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

