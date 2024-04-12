Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,361. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.20 and its 200-day moving average is $310.57. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

