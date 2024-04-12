Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

