Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 323,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. 1,794,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,336. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

