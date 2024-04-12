Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,385,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VDE traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.