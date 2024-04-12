Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.92

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.92 and last traded at $137.29, with a volume of 54908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.96.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

