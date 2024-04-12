Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Medtronic stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. 1,111,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

