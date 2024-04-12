Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,511 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.09. 871,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,551. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

