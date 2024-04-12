Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,973,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.82. The stock had a trading volume of 184,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

