Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.64. 211,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

