Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $13.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $772.47. The stock had a trading volume of 475,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $809.38 and a 200-day moving average of $751.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.24 by $0.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.13.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

