Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

