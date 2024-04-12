Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. 4,760,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.79%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

