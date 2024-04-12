Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $49.77. 128,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

