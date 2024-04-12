VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $737.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.29. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 232,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

